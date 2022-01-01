Tajima Hillcrest

Go
WELCOME TO TAJIMA- San Diego's Favorite Neighborhood Ramen Spot!

3739 6th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Wontons$6.00
Deep fried cream cheese in wonton skin
Tajima Ramen$14.00
Original Tonkotsu Chicken and Pork broth, Egg Noodles, Pork or Chicken Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Karaage$6.50
Seasoned deep fried chicken with mayo on the side
Creamy Chicken Ramen$13.00
Original creamy chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken chashu, ½ ramen egg, corn, spinach, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds *Contains dairy
Vegetable Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried vegetable dumplings severed with gyoza sauce
Garlic Edamame$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
Carnitas Ramen$14.00
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Vegan Ramen$13.50
Original Vegetable Soy-based Broth, Spinach Noodles, Deep Fried Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Corn, Baby Bok Chow, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Sesame Seeds, topped with Truffle Oil
Spicy Sesame Ramen$13.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
3739 6th Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
