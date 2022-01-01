Go
Tajima North Park

WELCOME TO TAJIMA- San Diego's Favorite Neighborhood Ramen Spot!

3015 Adams Ave

Popular Items

Popular Items

Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl$15.00
Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Sesame seeds, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Wonton Crunch, and seaweed, over Rice
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Spicy Sesame Ramen$13.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Tajima Ramen$14.00
Original Tonkotsu Chicken and Pork broth, Egg Noodles, Pork or Chicken Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Carnitas Ramen$14.00
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, 1⁄2 ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
Garlic Edamame$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
Vegetable Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried vegetable dumplings severed with gyoza sauce
Creamy Chicken Ramen$13.00
Original creamy chicken broth, egg noodles chicken chashu, ½ ramen egg, corn, spinach, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds *Contains dairy
Vegan Ramen$13.50
Original Vegetable Soy-based Broth, Spinach Noodles, Deep Fried Tofu, Shiitake Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Corn, Baby Bok Chow, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Sesame Seeds, topped with Truffle Oil
Karaage$6.50
Seasoned deep fried chicken with mayo on the side
Location

3015 Adams Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
