Go
Toast

Taj Indian Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

958 2nd Street NE • $$$

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Naan$3.00
Unleavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor.
Raita$2.00
Yogurt with shredded cucumber, roasted cumin & herbs.
Chicken Coconut$17.00
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in ginger, garlic, coconut milk, chili & fresh herbs.
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
Tender boneless chicken pieces cooked in Tandoor then simmered in a creamy sauce.
Bullet Naan$5.00
White flour bread seasoned with green chili, cilantro & butter.
Garlic Naan$4.00
Unleavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor with fresh garlic & cilantro.
Vegetable Samosa (2 Pcs)$6.00
Deep fried patties stuffed with mashed potatoes, green peas and spices.
Butter Chicken$17.00
Chicken pieces roasted in tandoor then cooked in tomato & onion creamy butter sauce.
Gobi Manchurian$9.00
Lightly battered cauliflower sauteed in ginger, garlic and soy sauce.
Palak Paneer$15.00
Fresh spinach & homemade cheese cubes cooked in spices.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

958 2nd Street NE

Hickory NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Locally sourced eclectic cuisine & an extensive, global wine list in an upscale-casual setting.

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

No reviews yet

We are a casual Chef Driven restaurant. Featuring Wood Fired Pizzas, Local Beef Burgers, Pasta & Steak, & Gourmet Tacos.

Mas Amor Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston