Taj Indian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
958 2nd Street NE • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
958 2nd Street NE
Hickory NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
Locally sourced eclectic cuisine & an extensive, global wine list in an upscale-casual setting.
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
Come in and enjoy!
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
We are a casual Chef Driven restaurant. Featuring Wood Fired Pizzas, Local Beef Burgers, Pasta & Steak, & Gourmet Tacos.
Mas Amor Cantina
Come in and enjoy!