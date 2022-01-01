Go
TAKA Sushi

Japanese SUSHI

555 5th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Edamame$4.00
Rainbow Roll 8pc$16.50
California roll inside, Tuna, Salmon, White fish, avocado on top
California Roll 8pc$10.95
Crabmeat, avocado, sesame seed
Nigiri Salmon Belly$6.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pc$15.95
Fried shrimp, crabmeat, sesame seed
Spicy Tuna Roll 8pc$12.50
Spicy tuna, masago, green onion, sesame seeed
Ngiri Salmon$5.50
Tofu Miso Soup$4.00
Tofu, seaweed and green onion
Nigiri Yellowtail$5.95
Nigiri Tuna$5.95
Location

555 5th Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
