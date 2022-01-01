Go
Taka Asbury Park

Japanese fusion restaurant and cocktail lounge

660 Cookman Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Roll Combo$11.00
Crispy Spicy Tuna$14.00
Fried Rice Cake, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeños Scallions
Gyoza$15.00
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings, Soy Vinegar Sauce
Red Dragon Roll$17.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll topped with Tuna & Spicy Mayo
Miso Soup$6.00
Shiitake Mushrooms, Seaweed, Tofu, Scallion
Jun-San Roll$17.00
Tuna & Avocado Roll Topped with Salmon, Yellowtail, Scallion, Caramelized Soy Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Tempura Crunch
Sweet Potato Roll$11.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$13.00
Tuna & Avocado Roll topped with Spicy Tuna
Edamame$10.00
Steamed Japanese Soybeans, Sea Salt
Firecracker Roll$15.00
Tuna & Crunch Roll Topped with Spicy Mayo, Habanero, Sriracha, Togarashi
Location

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
