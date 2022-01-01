1001-take31

Go
Take31 was founded in December of 2011, with the hopes of breaking what has become the standard of Korean restaurants and creating a casual-chic Korean dining that appeals to Korean internationals as well as New York locals as a place to wind down.
Taking traditional Korean recipes and adding a modern street food-inspired twist, we have developed our own unique flavor in our dishes that are satisfying to both Korean food aficionados and novices.

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

15 E 31st St • $$

Avg 4.4 (2602 reviews)

Popular Items

Shiitake Bulgogi Japchae$17.95
Stir-fried glass noodles with beef ribeye, shiitake mushrooms & vegetables in soy sauce
Tuna & Mayo Rice Ball$10.95
Handcrafted rice balls with tuna & mayo (5pc)
Garlic Crust & Spicy Chicken$25.95
Deep-fried boneless chicken tossed in sweet & chili sauce and crispy garlic crusts
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Takeout

Location

15 E 31st St

New York NY

Sunday5:30 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:30 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:30 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:30 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:30 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:30 pm - 3:00 am
