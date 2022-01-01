1001-take31
Take31 was founded in December of 2011, with the hopes of breaking what has become the standard of Korean restaurants and creating a casual-chic Korean dining that appeals to Korean internationals as well as New York locals as a place to wind down.
Taking traditional Korean recipes and adding a modern street food-inspired twist, we have developed our own unique flavor in our dishes that are satisfying to both Korean food aficionados and novices.
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
15 E 31st St • $$
15 E 31st St
New York NY
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 3:00 am
