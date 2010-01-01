Go
Take Ur Seat Too - Ontario

4275 Concours Street

Ontario, CA 91764

Menu

Most Popular

Belly 2 Belly Rice
$12.00

Roasted Pork Belly / Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Crispy Onions / Scallions

That Oat Lyfe
$5.00

Overnight Oats / Almond Milk / Chia Seeds / Brown Sugar / Strawberries / Blueberries / Bananas / Honey / Toasted Almonds

Big Five
$15.00

Eggs / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Longanisa Sausage / Roasted Tomato / Home Fries

Side Longanisa (4)
$6.00
Spam Musubi
$4.00
Creme Brulee French Toast
$14.00

Creme Brûlée / Bananas / Strawberries / Homemade Whipped Cream

Sweetella French Toast
$12.00

Nutella / Bananas / Strawberries / Chocolate Chips / Whipped Nutella Cream Cheese

Side Pork Belly
$6.00
Cookie Butter Latte
$6.00

Double Shots of Espresso + Milk + Biscoff Speculoos Cookie Butter Syrup (ICED 16oz / HOT 8Oz)

Pandan Cloud Pancakes [Flavor of the Month]
$16.00

Strawberry Pancake / Strawberry Cream / Strawberry Compote / Strawberry Bits / Cheesecake Bites

Pancakes

Single Pandan Cloud Pancake
$7.00

Strawberry Pancake / Strawberry Cream / Strawberry Compote / Strawberry Bits / Cheesecake Bites

Pandan Cloud Pancakes [Flavor of the Month]
$16.00

Strawberry Pancake / Strawberry Cream / Strawberry Compote / Strawberry Bits / Cheesecake Bites

Brulee

Creme Brulee French Toast
$14.00

Creme Brûlée / Bananas / Strawberries / Homemade Whipped Cream

French Toast

Sweetella French Toast
$12.00

Nutella / Bananas / Strawberries / Chocolate Chips / Whipped Nutella Cream Cheese

Pork Belly

Side Pork Belly
$6.00
Cookies

Cookie Butter Latte
$6.00

Double Shots of Espresso + Milk + Biscoff Speculoos Cookie Butter Syrup (ICED 16oz / HOT 8Oz)

Fried Rice

Kimchee Fried Rice Omelette
$12.00

Kimchee / Pork Belly / Spam / Steamed Rice / Eggs / Seaweed / Sesame Seeds / Tofu (Vegetarian option)

Rice Bowls

Longanisa Rice Bowl
$13.00

Longanisa Sausage / Steamed Rice / Fried Egg / Spinach / Scallions / Fried Garlic

More

Tip Me Over Rice
$14.00

Charbroiled Tri-Tip / Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Pickled Ginger / Crispy Onions / Scallions

Latte
$5.00

Double Shots of Espresso + Milk (ICED 16oz / HOT 12oz)

TUS Breakfast Sandwich
$12.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon / Grilled Onions / Scrambled Eggs / Provolone / Arugula / TUS Spicy Mayo / Brioche Bun / Fries

Avocloudo Toast
$8.00

Cloud Egg / Avocado / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Multigrain Toast / TUS Vinaigrette

U Too Cheesy
$6.00

Provolone / Monterey Jack / Brioche Bun / Fries

TUS Style Fries
$8.00

French Fries / Homemade Spicy Mayo / Grilled Onions / Furikake

Side Multigrain Toast (1pc)
$1.50
Side White Rice
$1.50
Martinelli's Apple Juice
$2.50
Organic Horizon Chocolate Milk
$2.50
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

4275 Concours Street, Ontario CA 91764

Gallery

