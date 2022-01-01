Go
Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills

Together is a beautiful place to be!

15871 Pomona Rincon Rd Suite 100

Popular Items

Pandan Latte$6.00
Double Shots of Espresso + Milk + Unique nutty vanilla flavor from Pandan leaves, sweetened with Palm Sugar (ICED 16oz / HOT 12oz)
Tip Me Over Rice$14.00
Charbroiled Tri-Tip / Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Pickled Ginger / Crispy Onions / Scallions
Belly 2 Belly Rice$12.00
Roasted Pork Belly / Steamed Rice / Poached Egg / Spinach / TUS Sauce / Crispy Onions / Scallions
Longanisa Rice Bowl$13.00
Longanisa Sausage / Steamed Rice / Fried Egg / Spinach / Scallions / Fried Garlic
Sweet Chick Rice$12.00
Pan Fried Chicken / Steamed Rice / TUS Sauce / Poached Egg / Spinach / Crispy Onions / Scallions
Creme Brulee French Toast$14.00
Creme Brûlée / Bananas / Strawberries / Homemade Whipped Cream
Berry Good Cloud$13.00
Cloud Pancakes / Fresh Berries / Homemade Whipped Cream / Berry Compote
Tip Me Over PLATE$18.00
Charbroiled Tri Tip / Chimichurri Sauce / Eggs / Roasted Tomato / Home Fries / Side Fruit
Spam Musubi$4.00
Kimchee Fried Rice Omelette$12.00
Kimchee / Pork Belly / Spam / Steamed Rice / Eggs / Seaweed / Sesame Seeds / Tofu (Vegetarian option)
Location

Chino Hills CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
