Take a sushi

Take a sushi is a unique concept focused on fusion and creativity in each bite, to give you a unique experience.

4725 w sand lake rd suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HIMALAYA TEMPURA ROLLS (10 PCS)$16.50
Shrimp tempura, krab, scallions, avocado with torched salmon, masago, cream cheese and eel sauce on top.
GODZILLA TEMPURA ROLLS (10 PCS)$15.99
Shrimp tempura, kanikama tempura, cream cheese, avocado, wakaexplosion and fried plantain.
DELUXE TEMPURA ROLLS (10 PCS)$15.75
Cream cheese, shrimp tempura, wakame, dinamita, avocado.
GREEN LEMON SWEET TEA$3.99
NASSAU TEMPURA ROLLS (1O PCS)$15.75
Dinamita, smoke salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tempura flakes, sweet plantain.
BURRITO TEMPURA$15.50
Build your own sushi burrito tempura.
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL (8 PCS)$9.50
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado.
KRAB BOMB SALAD$10.50
Kanikama, tempura flakes, scallions, sesame seed, spicy mayo topped with eel sauce.
POKE BOWL MIXED WITH SAUCE$14.99
Build your own bowl.
(*) CONTAIN RAW FISH.
REGULAR BOWL SAUCE ON THE SIDE$14.99
Build your own bowl.
(*) CONTAIN RAW FISH.
Location

orlando FL

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
