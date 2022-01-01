Go
Consumer picView gallery

Takito-Holic - Burbank

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8508 S Cicero Ave

Burbank, IL 60459

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

8508 S Cicero Ave, Burbank IL 60459

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Caribbean Jerk Palace 79th - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
3792 W. 79th Chicago, IL 60652
View restaurantnext
Culichitown - Cicero - 7601 South Cicero Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
7601 South Cicero Avenue Chicago, IL 60652
View restaurantnext
Flapjacks of Oak Lawn - 4710 W 95th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4710 W 95th Street Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - Oak Lawn
orange star4.5 • 757
5128 95th St Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Evergreen Park
orange starNo Reviews
9607 S. Pulaski Ave Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View restaurantnext
The Black Oak Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
9630 South Pulaski Road Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burbank

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank
orange star4.5 • 2,323
6501 W 79TH STREET Burbank, IL 60459
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Burbank
orange star4.4 • 233
7141 W 79th St Burbank, IL 60459
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Burbank

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Takito-Holic - Burbank

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston