Takito Street
Takito Street, a Mexican Street food joint with a playful, contemporary vibe is OPEN in Lincoln Park. Offering the mainstay of artisanal street tacos made to order, fajitas and variety of fresh fruit margaritas Takito restaurants are known for. This restaurant will also introduce an array of fun elements to dining not yet seen in the Chicago food scene.
2423 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
