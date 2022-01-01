Go
Takito Street

Takito Street, a Mexican Street food joint with a playful, contemporary vibe is OPEN in Lincoln Park. Offering the mainstay of artisanal street tacos made to order, fajitas and variety of fresh fruit margaritas Takito restaurants are known for. This restaurant will also introduce an array of fun elements to dining not yet seen in the Chicago food scene.

2423 North Lincoln Avenue

Popular Items

Enchiladas$16.95
chihuahua cheese, cherry tomato, arugula, your choice: verde (green) tomatillo or salsa roja (red)
'Ponce" Famili Recipe$9.95
Al Pastor$8.95
Crispy Fish$8.95
Esquites$10.95
one of our most popular dishes; enjoy roasted corn, butter, lime, epazote, queso fresco, piquin chile
Chips & Salsa$5.95
Chef's home-made salsa
Skirt Steak$10.95
Fajitas$17.95
Fajitas TO GO ONLY! your choice of grilled shrimp, chicken, skirt steak or al pastor pork served with roasted veggies, rice & handmade tortillas
Shrimp$8.95
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:30 pm
