Takko Korean Taqueria

At Takko, we stand behind the phrase “Chef-Driven.” Executive chef Tomas Lee creates unexpected, flavorful dishes that are #SeoulGood.

218 S. Magnolia Dr.

Popular Items

Takko Combo$10.95
Two Takkos with your choice of protein in each & Choice of Side
Use Code "TAKKO" on Tuesdays for $2.00 off your combo!
Tempura Avocado SS$6.95
Basket of Tempura Avocado Strips with Sweet Chili Aioli Dipping Sauce
Bibim-Bop$12.95
Choice of Base and Protein, Topped with Button Mushrooms, Mung Beans, Zucchini, Spinach, Soft Fried Egg, Seoul Sauce
Gogi Nachos$10.95
Mountain of Tortilla Chips, Choice of Protein, Queso, Jalapenos, Takko Salad, Seoul Sauce, Sour Cream
Burrito Combo$11.95
Big Burrito & Fries or Choice of Side
Sticky Chicky SS$6.95
Korean Fried Chicken Chunks, Apricot Glaze, Red Onions, Jalapenos, on a Bed of Lettuce
Side Sesame Fries$3.49
Our Famous, Sweet-n-Salty Fries with Chipotle Ketchup
Bowl Combo$11.95
Takko Bowl & Fries or Choice of Side
Basket of Sesame Fries$5.95
Our Famous, Sweet-n-Salty Fries with Chipotle Ketchup
Soft Drink$2.89
Choice of Coke Products
Location

218 S. Magnolia Dr.

Tallahassee FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
