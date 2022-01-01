Go
Tako

122 Bakery Square Blvd

Popular Items

Papas Bravas$6.00
fried potatoes, oregano butter,
spicy tomato sauce, garlic aioli, scallions
Brisket Tacos$16.00
"Allen Brothers" brisket, jack cheese, slaw, pickled peppers, crema, cilantro, tomatillo morita salsa
Chicken Tacos$14.00
pennsylvania "freebird" chicken, salsa verde, crema, guacamole, jack cheese, cilantro
Churros$5.00
w/ miso caramel sauce
Rice Bowl$12.00
tomato, chipotle, lime
Grain Bowl$12.00
farro, quinoa, amaranth, chickpeas
Street Corn$6.00
equites style - sriracha mayo, cotija cheese, chili, lime, cilantro
Fish Tacos$14.00
beer battered fish, slaw, lime aioli, tomatillo marmalade, pico de gallo, guacamole
Chili con Queso$9.00
chihuahua cheese, jack cheese, poblano, jalapeno, tomato, scallion, cilantro
optional: add spicy chorizo for that extra zing
served with house fried chips
Guacamole$14.00
avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, onion, chips
122 Bakery Square Blvd

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
