Go
Toast

Tako Taco

Currently offering dine-in as well as to-go and curbside.

235 W Depot Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Queso Blanco & Chips$7.00
"Chicken" Seitan (v*)$4.50
salsa aguacate, onion, cilantro. Served on house-made blue corn tortilla. (v*)
Crispy Ribeye "Chicharron" (gf)$4.50
salsa aguacate, onion, cilantro. Served on house-made blue corn tortilla. (gf)
Chorizo (gf)$4.50
potatoes, queso blanco, onion, cilantro. Served on house-made blue corn tortilla (gf)
Chili Rubbed Duck (gf)$4.50
Salsa aguacate, onion, cilantro. Served on house-made blue corn tortilla. (gf)
Coconut Shrimp (gf)$4.50
salsa aguacate, onion, cilantro. Served on house-made blue corn tortilla. (gf)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

235 W Depot Ave

Knoxville TN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stock & Barrel

No reviews yet

A stylish whiskey restaurant featuring thoughtfully sourced burgers & an extensive selection of bourbons.

Tern Club

No reviews yet

Knoxville's neighborhood oasis for tropical cocktails

Babalu - Knoxville

No reviews yet

A parking spot is reserved in the front of the building for togo pickup orders.
Come in and enjoy!

Crafty Bastard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston