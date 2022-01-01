Go
Toast

Takoba

Come in and enjoy!

1411 E 7th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CEVICHE$9.00
TACO$3.25
GUACAMOLE$7.00
TORTA$9.00
CHIPS N SALSA$4.00
See full menu

Location

1411 E 7th St

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Il Brutto

No reviews yet

A neighborhood Italian spot in East Austin, open for dine-in and takeaway, Tues-Sat from 4p-9p.

Latchkey

No reviews yet

It's a bar... and a day care center for adults!

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

No reviews yet

Enjoy and Be Stoked!

Buenos Aires Café

No reviews yet

L O C A L . F R E S H . A R G E N T I N E
Rooted in our family's unique heritage & culture, our natural instinct is to share nothing but the very best food, values & traditions of Argentina. Good food can
make the world a better place, which is why we are particular about the ingredients we make & sell.
Gratuity is added to all take out orders to show appreciation for our hardworking kitchen staff!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston