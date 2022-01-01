Go
Takoma Beverage Company

A welcoming neighborhood cafe, specializing in hand-crafted beverages and food

6917 LAUREL AVE • $

Avg 4.7 (583 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon Sandwich$12.00
avocado, cucumber, pickled veggies, caper aioli, multigrain. Served with chips.
No utensils, please!
All of our utensils are compostable, but if you don't need them, add this to your cart!
Breakfast Taco
**No modifications can be made to breakfast tacos**
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Pulled chicken breast, herbed aioli, avocado, sunflower shoots, dark honey wheat
Latte$4.25
Filter Coffee$2.25
BLT$10.00
North Country Bacon, local heirloom tomatoes, bibb lettuce, multigrain. Served with chips.
Fries$6.00
House cut fries
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6917 LAUREL AVE

Takoma Park MD

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

