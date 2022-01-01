Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Takoma Park

Takoma Park restaurants
Takoma Park restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Takoma Beverage Company image

 

Takoma Beverage Company

6917 LAUREL AVE, Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.00
More about Takoma Beverage Company
Item pic

 

Zinnia

9201 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Served with fruit or fries.
More about Zinnia

