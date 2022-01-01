Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Takoma Park
/
Takoma Park
/
Chicken Tenders
Takoma Park restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Takoma Beverage Company
6917 LAUREL AVE, Takoma Park
Avg 4.7
(583 reviews)
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$13.00
More about Takoma Beverage Company
Zinnia
9201 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$10.00
Served with fruit or fries.
More about Zinnia
