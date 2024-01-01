Enchiladas in Takoma Park
Takoma Park restaurants that serve enchiladas
CIELO ROJO
7211 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park
|CHICKEN ENCHILADA TRES MOLES
|$22.00
enchiladas w/choice of chicken or cheese filling topped w/mole negro, mole encacahuate, & mole amarillo topped w/queso fresco, onions and avocado served w/rice and beans *GF/contains nuts
CIELO ROJO
7056 CARROLL AVE, Takoma Park
|FAMILY ENCHILADAS PLATTER
|$75.00
Family-style enchiladas of 15 individual rolls (5 ppl portion) served with rice and beans. Choice of filling: chicken tinga, drunken mushrooms & refried beans or melted cheese and choice of salsa: verde, rojo, & mole (*contains nuts/pork juice). *GF
|ENCHILADAS
|$16.00
House rolled heirloom tortillas stuffed with a filling choice & served w/rice, guacamole, pinto beans, & topped w/queso fresco & choice of sauce
|KIDS ENCHILADAS
|$12.00
2 cheese enchiladas served w/pinto beans & rice w/ranchera salsa on the side (GF/vegetarian)