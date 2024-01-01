Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Takoma Park

Go
Takoma Park restaurants
Toast

Takoma Park restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

 

CIELO ROJO

7211 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GUACAMOLE & TOSTADAS$12.00
house-made heirloom tostadas served w/avocado, cilantro, onion, lime, & jalapeño *GF/VEGAN
More about CIELO ROJO
Item pic

 

CIELO ROJO

7056 CARROLL AVE, Takoma Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN NOPALES TOSTADAS$12.00
Two fried house tortillas topped with guacamole, refried beans, cashew cream, arbol-jalapeno salsa and grilled nopales (cactus) w/herbs *vegan/contains nuts/GF
GUACAMOLE & TOSTADAS$11.00
house-made heirloom tostadas served w/avocado, cilantro, onion, lime, & jalapeño *GF/VEGAN
CARNITAS TOSTADAS$12.00
Two fried house tortillas topped with refried beans, orange & beer braised carnitas, queso fresco, salsa macha (contains peanuts), cashew cream, chile de arbol salsa and guacamole. Spicy. (*CONTAINS nuts & trace gluten from beer in carnitas)
More about CIELO ROJO

