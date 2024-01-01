Tostadas in Takoma Park
Takoma Park restaurants that serve tostadas
CIELO ROJO
7211 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park
|GUACAMOLE & TOSTADAS
|$12.00
house-made heirloom tostadas served w/avocado, cilantro, onion, lime, & jalapeño *GF/VEGAN
CIELO ROJO
7056 CARROLL AVE, Takoma Park
|VEGAN NOPALES TOSTADAS
|$12.00
Two fried house tortillas topped with guacamole, refried beans, cashew cream, arbol-jalapeno salsa and grilled nopales (cactus) w/herbs *vegan/contains nuts/GF
|GUACAMOLE & TOSTADAS
|$11.00
house-made heirloom tostadas served w/avocado, cilantro, onion, lime, & jalapeño *GF/VEGAN
|CARNITAS TOSTADAS
|$12.00
Two fried house tortillas topped with refried beans, orange & beer braised carnitas, queso fresco, salsa macha (contains peanuts), cashew cream, chile de arbol salsa and guacamole. Spicy. (*CONTAINS nuts & trace gluten from beer in carnitas)