Go
Toast

TaKorea (Oddfellows)

Korean-Mexican fusion! Come enjoy the flavors of delicious Korean barbecue mixed with Mexican inspired spices!!

1282 Essex Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bulgogi Ribeye Beef$5.00
See full menu

Location

1282 Essex Ave

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bombay Kitchen Columbus

No reviews yet

Authentic Indian street food.

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fours on High

No reviews yet

Come for the booze, leave with the memories!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston