TaKorean

Korean & Latin-American inspired bowls, salads, and tacos!

1212 4th Street SE

Popular Items

Slaw Bowl$11.25
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
Tortilla Chips (GF, V) 2oz$2.25
Corn Tortilla Chips (V & GF) 2oz
The Bowl$11.25
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
Family Meal$49.00
A complete meal that serves 4-6 people. Great for families, small get togethers, and leftovers! Comes hot and ready to eat, but equally as good for warming back up as leftovers! This includes Lime Crema, GochuPow Sauce, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, and Crunchy Shallots. (Cookies sold separately)
Chips & Guak$6.00
(V & GF)
3 Tacos$11.25
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Side Sauces$0.75
1 Taco$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
Kids Bowl$6.35
A smaller portion bowl with simple rice and chicken or tofu along with our lime crema.
Washington DC DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
