TaKorean

eat@takorean.com

1301 U Street NW

Popular Items

3 Tacos$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Chips & Guak$6.00
(V & GF)
Kids Bowl$6.35
A smaller portion bowl with simple rice and chicken or tofu along with our lime crema.
1 Taco$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
Tortilla Chips (GF, V) 2oz$2.25
Corn Tortilla Chips (V & GF) 2oz
The Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
Diet Coke Can 12oz$1.95
Slaw Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
Coke Can 12oz$1.95
Location

1301 U Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

London Curry House

INDIAN RESTAURANT

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

Influenced by chef Michael Schlow and his team’s travels to South America, Japan, Spain and Mexico, the 34-item menu highlights the vivacious flavors of Nikkei cuisine with a new focus on maki rolls and traditional sushi rolls. Diners will also enjoy a revamped menu of small plates, tacos, entrées and desserts—all with the same creative passion of previous Tico menus.

Roaming Rooster

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

Ben's Chili Bowl

For the finest Chili Dogs, Chili Burgers, Ben's Original Half Smokes and Thick Milkshakes, all served with a touch of love. Great vegetarian options too. Ben's has been a Washington DC Landmark since 1958.

