TaKorean
Korean & Latin American inspired bowls, salads, and tacos!
1309 5th Street NE
Popular Items
Location
1309 5th Street NE
Washington DC DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Jambe Union Market
Cheese and Charcuterie Deli And wine bar!
Shouk Union Market
Come in and enjoy!
Last Call
Come in and enjoy!
Immigrant Food
Come in and enjoy!