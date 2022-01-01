Go
Toast

TaKorean

Korean & Latin American inspired bowls, salads, and tacos!

1309 5th Street NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coke Can 12oz$1.95
Chips & Salsa$4.00
(V)
Side Sauces$0.75
1 Taco$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
Bottled Water$1.95
The Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
3 Tacos$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Slaw Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
Kids Bowl$6.35
A smaller portion bowl with simple rice and chicken or tofu along with our lime crema.
See full menu

Location

1309 5th Street NE

Washington DC DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Jambe Union Market

No reviews yet

Cheese and Charcuterie Deli And wine bar!

Shouk Union Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Last Call

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Immigrant Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston