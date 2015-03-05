Go
Main picView gallery

Takos y mas - 1302 Langley Dr Ste 3

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1302 Langley Dr Ste 3

Gardnerville, NV 89460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1302 Langley Dr Ste 3, Gardnerville NV 89460

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
orange star4.3 • 4,424
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Trailfolk Coffee Co. - 4143 Cedar Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4143 Cedar Avenue South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Lake Tahoe AleWOrX
orange starNo Reviews
31 US Hwy 50 Ste. 105 Stateline, NV 89449
View restaurantnext
Flatstick Tahoe
orange star3.5 • 15
4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite 101 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Goodfella's Pizza - South Lake Tahoe
orange starNo Reviews
3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Maggie's - Desolation Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
933 Poplar street South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Gardnerville

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Takos y mas - 1302 Langley Dr Ste 3

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston