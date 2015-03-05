Takos y mas - 1302 Langley Dr Ste 3
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1302 Langley Dr Ste 3, Gardnerville NV 89460
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
4.3 • 4,424
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Trailfolk Coffee Co. - 4143 Cedar Avenue
No Reviews
4143 Cedar Avenue South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant
Goodfella's Pizza - South Lake Tahoe
No Reviews
3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant