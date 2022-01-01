Go
Toast

Takota Deli LLC

Come in and enjoy! Home of the Friendly Sandwiches

9943 Highway 11W

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

9943 Highway 11W

Mooresburg TN

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dairy Dream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hollywood Hillbilly

No reviews yet

One of a kind atmosphere, awesome music and great food!

Hale Springs Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

MONTE ALBAN MARKET

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston