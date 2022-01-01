Go
Toast

Talat Market

Questions can be emailed directly to info@talatmarketatl.com.

112 Ormond St. SE • $$

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)

Popular Items

Khao Niew$3.00
STICKY RICE
Rod's Spicy Condiment$0.75
birds eye chili, shallot, garlic, fish sauce, oil
Yum Khao Tod$17.00
CRISPY RICE SALAD- red butterhead lettuce, frisee, sweet potato, beet, red chili jam, peanut, shallot, fish sauce, cilantro, ginger, mint
PESCATARIAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE
POSSIBLE NUT & SHELLFISH ALLERGEN FROM FRYER
Som Tom$12.00
PAPAYA SALAD- green papaya, carrot, garlic, bird’s eye chile, fish sauce, dry shrimp, lime, peanut
PESCATARIAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE
Khao Kreip Khung$8.00
SHRIMP CHIPS- green garlic, black pepper
PESCATARIAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE
POSSIBLE NUT & SHELLFISH ALLERGEN FROM FRYER
Hett Nahm Tok$16.00
GRILLED MUSHROOM- lion’s mane mushroom, shallot, cilantro, mint, bird’s eye chile, sticky rice powder, lemongrass, makrut lime leaf, toasted chili powder, fish sauce
PESCATARIAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE, SHELLFISH FREE
CANNOT BE MADE VEGETARIAN
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

112 Ormond St. SE

Atlanta GA

Sunday5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:15 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eventide Brewing

No reviews yet

Available for craft beer to-go!

Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a night out at Parkside!

Buteco

No reviews yet

Brazilian coffee house and bar with authentic street food.

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

No reviews yet

A family owned restaurant located in Grant Park, at The Beacon Atlanta. We serve ramen and teppanyaki plus many appetizers to entice your palates. Using only the freshest ingredients, all made from scratch. Place an order today!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston