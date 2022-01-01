Go
Talia

A modern Pittsburgh feel on a classic Italian Trattoria

611 William Penn Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meatballs$12.00
Pomodoro, Provolone
Broccoli Puffs$10.00
tomato jam/ whipped burrata/ basil oil
Orecchiette$22.00
Broken Meatballs, Rotisserie Chicken, Banana Peppers, Pomodoro, Provolone
Focaccia
Baked fresh Daily
Spring Chicken$24.00
fingerlings/ fava beans/ shallot/ thyme/ white asparagus/ carrot
Tagliatelle$25.00
braised pork sugo/ ricotta/ cured egg
Large Arugula Salad$13.00
beets/ candies almonds/ pear/ fig mostarda/ ricotta
Talia Pizza$13.00
Mozzarella, Sharp Provolone, Ricotta, Basil, Pomodoro
Rigatoni$23.00
Vodka Sauce, Sausage, Peas
Gnocchi$31.00
shrimp/ crab/ cherry tomato/ cream/ hot pepper relish/ breadcrumbs
Location

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

