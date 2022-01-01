Go
Talia's Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

668 Amsterdam Avenue

Popular Items

Chicken Red Curry$29.95
Chicken slow-cooked in coconut milk with carrots, mushrooms, peppers, dried chilies, lemongrass, and lime
Thai Coconut Chicken Soup$12.95
Slow cooked chicken in coconut milk, lemongrass, mushrooms, and carrots
Chicken Satay$17.95
2 grilled chicken skewers marinated in curry and served with Chef Tae’s signature peanut and green sauces
Chicken Biryani$31.95
Dark meat chicken on the bone, garam masala, cinnamon, nutmeg, crispy onions, saffron-coconut milk, long grain basmati rice
Chicken Tikka Masala$31.95
Grilled boneless chicken thighs, peas, coconut-cashew-tomato tikka masala sauce, cilantro (garnish)
Turmeric Yellow Lamb Curry$35.95
Boneless lamb cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, peas, peppers, mint, cilantro, cardamom, turmeric, lemongrass, madras curry powder, and palm sugar
Fesenjen Chicken Stew$34.95
Roasted chicken, pomegranate molasses, roasted ground walnuts, and sautéed onions served with basmati rice and Shirazi salad
Vegetable Pakora Fritters$12.95
Cauliflower, onion, potato, spinach, mint, cilantro, pickled mango vinaigrette
Saag Gosht (Lamb & Spinach Curry)$35.95
Boneless lamb, spinach, garlic-tomato masala sauce, green chilies, cilantro
Jasmine Rice$5.95
Location

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
