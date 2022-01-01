Go
Talk of the Town

AT TALK WE PRIDE OURSELVES ON OFFERING A FAMILY FRIENDLY ATMOSPHERE AS WELL AS SUPPORTING AN EQUALLY SATISFYING ENVIRONMENT FOR PEOPLE OF ALL AGES
AND INTERESTS.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

5201 W 135th St • $$

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)

Popular Items

COWBOY$15.00
BURGER, BACON, CHEDDAR, ONION STRAWS, KC BBQ, TOASTED SOURDOUGH
BONELESS WINGS$14.00
SALMON SALAD$17.00
Grilled ultra-fresh salmon, spring mix, jack cheese, red and green peppers, cucumbers. Served with a pear gorgonzola vinaigrette.
FISH & CHIPS$13.00
Cod fried in house-made boulevard wheat batter, slaw, house-made tartar sauce, served with waffle fries and coleslaw.
HOUSE SALAD (SIDE VERSION)$5.00
Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, bacon, jack cheese, tomatoes, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
CLASSIC BURGER$12.50
1/2 POUND CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, sun-dried tomato tortilla.
WINGS$15.00
Jumbo Traditional Bone In
ONION RINGS STRAWS HALF ORDER$6.50
Served with ranch dressing.
AVOCADO CHICKEN PANINI$14.00
Grilled chicken, avocado slices, bacon, jack cheese, avocado ranch dressing, and sourdough bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5201 W 135th St

Leawood KS

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

