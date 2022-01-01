Go
Talking Cursive Brewing Company

Talking Cursive Brewing Company is a NYS Farm / Micro Brewery that opened in March 2019. Our beers are brewed on our 7 BBL Brewhouse right in Downtown Syracuse, NY.

301 Erie Bvld West • $$$

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Pub Pretzel Burger$15.50
1/3 pound Centerstate Cattle Co. beef patty served on a pretzel bun from Eastern Standard Provisions with our house-made beer mustard and beer cheese, caramelized onions and bacon slices. Served with Ruffles chips and a pickle spear.
Mac 'n' Cheese$8.00
10 ounce serving of homemade Mac 'n' Cheese topped with crumbled Fritos. Have solo or add a topping!
Naan Bread Pizza - Veggie$10.00
Naan bread topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, red peppers and sliced banana peppers.
Ground Beef Tacos$12.00
Three griddle fried corn tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, chopped onions, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, taco sauce, and lime crema.
Pretzel & Dipping Sauces$10.00
Large salted pretzel served warm with beer cheese and brown mustard
4 pack Dubbel Kubal$9.00
Belgian Dubbel w/ Cafe Kubal cold brew coffee - 7% Alc/Vol - Among the things that excited us about our location was the Cafe Kubal next door. We love the vibe, the coffee, and the people. Plus, a collaboration was kind of a no-brainer right?
Cafe Kubal's Midnight Oil Roast has wonderful notes of sweet roasted chestnuts, dates, figs, and thyme that mingle beautifully with the traditional dark fruit and malt flavors of our Belgian Dubbel.
Mix 4 pack$20.00
Select any four cans shown available as single cans. Please tell us which 4 cans you would like in the Special Instructions - no more than 1 can of "And Now The Sun's Coming Up" & "Mission 015", - No more than 2 of any other beer please!
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

301 Erie Bvld West

Syracuse NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
