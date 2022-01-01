Tallahassee restaurants you'll love
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee
|Cheesy Bacon Chicken
|$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Rankin Tacos Terrace
2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee
|PLAIN JUAN
|$3.75
Choice of tortilla with Beef or Chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade salsa, cheddar cheese and sour cream
|SMALL BOWL
|$9.25
|BURRITO
|$7.75
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Corner Pocket Bar & Grill
2475 Apalachee Pkwy # 201, Tallahassee
|Chargrilled Burger
|$10.99
Fresh burger patty, cooked to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$11.99
Fresh cut chicken breast fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and fries
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast fried or grilled, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and a side of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2727 N Monroe St, Tallahassee
|Fondue Night in for 2
|$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
|Loaded Baked Potato SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
|4 Course Fondue Night In for 2
|$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|15 Traditional Wings
|$18.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $1.49
|10 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
Hand cut and battered bonless wings served in your favorite sauce!
|10 Traditional Wings
|$12.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $1
BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Burrito Boarder
2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee
|BYO - Adobo Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
Seasoned grilled Chicken Burrito, built your way.
|BYO - Chicken Tinga Bowl
|$9.99
Smokey and a little spicy shredded chicken and the bowl fixings of your choice
|BYO - Adobo Chicken Bowl
|$9.99
Seasoned grilled chicken & the bowl fixings of your choice.
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$6.95
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|California Roll
|$5.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
|VIP Roll
|$13.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
509 Caribbean Cuisine
2450-4 Spring Hill Rd, TALLAHASSEE
|Griot
|$8.00
Deep Fried Marinated Pork chunks
|Chicken in Sauce
|$7.00
Mouth watering tomato based stewed chicken
|Griot in Sauce
|$9.00
Takko Korean Taqueria
218 S. Magnolia Dr., Tallahassee
|Burrito Combo
|$11.95
Big Burrito & Fries or Choice of Side
|Bibim-Bop
|$12.95
Choice of Base and Protein, Topped with Button Mushrooms, Mung Beans, Zucchini, Spinach, Soft Fried Egg, Seoul Sauce
|Takko Combo
|$10.95
Two Takkos with your choice of protein in each & Choice of Side
Use Code "TAKKO" on Tuesdays for $2.00 off your combo!
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Brooklyn Pizza
2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee
|Medium Cheese
|$9.95
|Large Cheese
|$11.95
|Cheese Knots
|$4.95
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC
3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee
|Tour Of Italy Cheesy Bread
|$8.00
Fresh made Italian bread made in-house with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, feta, and garlic butter with a side of homemade marinara sauce
|Baked Stuff Mushroom
|$9.00
Stuffed with artichoke and spinach and ricotta
|Meat Lasagna
|$13.00
Yasou Cafe
3551 s Blairstone rd, Tallahassee
|Gyro Meat Plate
|$12.99
Top quality beef and Lamb mix made with seasoned with zesty mediterranean spices cooked on vertical broiler
|Greek Salad
|$4.95
Fresh mixed lettuces, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and Greek dressing. top it with your favorite protein
Make it you own with add on
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$12.99
Grilled juicy skewered Boneless, skinless chicken breast marinated with mediterranean spice and fresh herbs
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|Side House Salad
|$3.29
Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
|Rebecca's Salad
|$12.49
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken on mixed greens with chopped egg, crumbled thick-cut bacon, red onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, cucumber, and homemade croutons
|Blackened Chicken
|$11.99
Blackened chicken breast over penne pasta in a light tomato cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and a touch of fresh basil
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Munchies Pizza
695 W. Virginia St., Tallahassee
|Ranch Dip
|$0.50
|12" Build Your Own Pizza/Cheese
|$9.25
|Chicago Build Your Own
|$19.75
Vale Food Co.
815 W Madison St #106, Tallahassee
|BYO Regular Bowl
|$11.99
Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
|Great South Bowl
Chipotle Mac n Cheese, Broccoli, and Braised Beef
|BYO Small Bowl
|$7.99
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
Rankin Tacos - Food Truck
2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee
|TAC WONDO
|$3.50
Crunchy corn tortilla with choice of Beef or Southern Fried Chicken, topped with our Asian Fusion cabbage slaw along with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chow mein noodles
|B WIDGET
|$4.00
Crunchy flour tortilla with Southern Fried Chicken topped with our tangy "Buff-BQ” Cabbage slaw garnished with spicy pickles, bacon, bleu cheese and Buffalo sauce
|GREEKAN
|$4.50
Crunchy flour tortilla with Lamb topped with our Tzatziki cabbage slaw and feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Classic Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Our Classic Burger served with your choice of cheese, mayo, deli mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. >> Add bacon $1 Add Mushrooms $1 add Jalapenos $1
|10 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
Hand cut and battered bonless wings served in your favorite sauce!
|10 Traditional Wings
|$12.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $1
Vale Food Co.
1861 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee
|Sweet Earth Bowl
Sweet potato noodles, broccoli, teriyaki chicken. Side of curry honey mustard. (Gluten Free Bowl)
|Califlorida Bowl
Veggie Quinoa, buffalo cauliflower, southwest chicken, side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten Free)
Casa Grande Bar & Grill - Tallahasee
3212 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|10 Traditional Wings
|$12.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $1
|15 Traditional Wings
|$18.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $1.49
|10 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
Hand cut and battered bonless wings served in your favorite sauce!
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Wharf Platter
|$16.99
We are temporarily serving Salmon cakes in place of Crab Cakes due to a nation wide crab meat shortage.
|Fish Kids Meal
|$6.49
|Fish Basket
|$9.99
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee
|Wharf Platter
|$16.99
We are temporarily serving Salmon cakes in place of Crab Cakes due to a nation wide crab meat shortage.
|Grouper Basket
|$16.99
|Shrimp Kids Meal
|$6.49
Catalina Cafe
603 w Gaines street, Tallahassee
Eve on Adams
101 S. Adams St., Tallahassee
509 Caribbean Cuisine 2
1703 apalachee parkway, Tallahassee
Casa tapas & Cantina
2705 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee
