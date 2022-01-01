Tallahassee restaurants you'll love

Tallahassee restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tallahassee

Tallahassee's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Tallahassee restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Rankin Tacos Terrace image

 

Rankin Tacos Terrace

2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PLAIN JUAN$3.75
Choice of tortilla with Beef or Chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade salsa, cheddar cheese and sour cream
SMALL BOWL$9.25
BURRITO$7.75
Corner Pocket Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Corner Pocket Bar & Grill

2475 Apalachee Pkwy # 201, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chargrilled Burger$10.99
Fresh burger patty, cooked to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.
Chicken Strip Basket$11.99
Fresh cut chicken breast fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fresh chicken breast fried or grilled, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and a side of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2727 N Monroe St, Tallahassee

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
4 Course Fondue Night In for 2$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
15 Traditional Wings$18.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $1.49
10 Boneless Wings$10.99
Hand cut and battered bonless wings served in your favorite sauce!
10 Traditional Wings$12.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $1
Burrito Boarder image

BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Burrito Boarder

2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee

Avg 4.7 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO - Adobo Chicken Burrito$9.99
Seasoned grilled Chicken Burrito, built your way.
BYO - Chicken Tinga Bowl$9.99
Smokey and a little spicy shredded chicken and the bowl fixings of your choice
BYO - Adobo Chicken Bowl$9.99
Seasoned grilled chicken & the bowl fixings of your choice.
Rock N Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee

Avg 3.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Shrimp Roll$6.95
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
California Roll$5.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
VIP Roll$13.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
509 Caribbean Cuisine image

 

509 Caribbean Cuisine

2450-4 Spring Hill Rd, TALLAHASSEE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Griot$8.00
Deep Fried Marinated Pork chunks
Chicken in Sauce$7.00
Mouth watering tomato based stewed chicken
Griot in Sauce$9.00
Takko Korean Taqueria image

 

Takko Korean Taqueria

218 S. Magnolia Dr., Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrito Combo$11.95
Big Burrito & Fries or Choice of Side
Bibim-Bop$12.95
Choice of Base and Protein, Topped with Button Mushrooms, Mung Beans, Zucchini, Spinach, Soft Fried Egg, Seoul Sauce
Takko Combo$10.95
Two Takkos with your choice of protein in each & Choice of Side
Use Code "TAKKO" on Tuesdays for $2.00 off your combo!
Brooklyn Pizza image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Brooklyn Pizza

2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee

Avg 4.5 (1200 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Cheese$9.95
Large Cheese$11.95
Cheese Knots$4.95
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC image

 

Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC

3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tour Of Italy Cheesy Bread$8.00
Fresh made Italian bread made in-house with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, feta, and garlic butter with a side of homemade marinara sauce
Baked Stuff Mushroom$9.00
Stuffed with artichoke and spinach and ricotta
Meat Lasagna$13.00
Yasou Cafe image

 

Yasou Cafe

3551 s Blairstone rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyro Meat Plate$12.99
Top quality beef and Lamb mix made with seasoned with zesty mediterranean spices cooked on vertical broiler
Greek Salad$4.95
Fresh mixed lettuces, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and Greek dressing. top it with your favorite protein
Make it you own with add on
Chicken Kabob Plate$12.99
Grilled juicy skewered Boneless, skinless chicken breast marinated with mediterranean spice and fresh herbs
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side House Salad$3.29
Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
Rebecca's Salad$12.49
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken on mixed greens with chopped egg, crumbled thick-cut bacon, red onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, cucumber, and homemade croutons
Blackened Chicken$11.99
Blackened chicken breast over penne pasta in a light tomato cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and a touch of fresh basil
Munchies Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Munchies Pizza

695 W. Virginia St., Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch Dip$0.50
12" Build Your Own Pizza/Cheese$9.25
Chicago Build Your Own$19.75
Vale Food Co. image

 

Vale Food Co.

815 W Madison St #106, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Regular Bowl$11.99
Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
Great South Bowl
Chipotle Mac n Cheese, Broccoli, and Braised Beef
BYO Small Bowl$7.99
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
Rankin Tacos - Food Truck image

 

Rankin Tacos - Food Truck

2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TAC WONDO$3.50
Crunchy corn tortilla with choice of Beef or Southern Fried Chicken, topped with our Asian Fusion cabbage slaw along with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chow mein noodles
B WIDGET$4.00
Crunchy flour tortilla with Southern Fried Chicken topped with our tangy "Buff-BQ” Cabbage slaw garnished with spicy pickles, bacon, bleu cheese and Buffalo sauce
GREEKAN$4.50
Crunchy flour tortilla with Lamb topped with our Tzatziki cabbage slaw and feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheese Burger$11.99
Our Classic Burger served with your choice of cheese, mayo, deli mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. >> Add bacon $1 Add Mushrooms $1 add Jalapenos $1
10 Boneless Wings$10.99
Hand cut and battered bonless wings served in your favorite sauce!
10 Traditional Wings$12.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $1
Vale Food Co. image

 

Vale Food Co.

1861 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Earth Bowl
Sweet potato noodles, broccoli, teriyaki chicken. Side of curry honey mustard. (Gluten Free Bowl)
Califlorida Bowl
Veggie Quinoa, buffalo cauliflower, southwest chicken, side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten Free)
Fish Camp image

 

Fish Camp

12062 Waterfront Dr, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
101 Cantina image

 

101 Cantina

705 S Woodword Avenue, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Casa Grande Bar & Grill - Tallahasee image

 

Casa Grande Bar & Grill - Tallahasee

3212 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10 Traditional Wings$12.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $1
15 Traditional Wings$18.99
Our Wings are famous in Tallahassee! We have more than 20 sauces to choose from. Add a side of our famous blue cheese or ranch dressing for the full Hobbit wing experience. >> Add 2oz Dressing 69¢ Add 12oz Dressing $3.99 All Drums or All Flats $1.49
10 Boneless Wings$10.99
Hand cut and battered bonless wings served in your favorite sauce!
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wharf Platter$16.99
We are temporarily serving Salmon cakes in place of Crab Cakes due to a nation wide crab meat shortage.
Fish Kids Meal$6.49
Fish Basket$9.99
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wharf Platter$16.99
We are temporarily serving Salmon cakes in place of Crab Cakes due to a nation wide crab meat shortage.
Grouper Basket$16.99
Shrimp Kids Meal$6.49
Catalina Cafe image

 

Catalina Cafe

603 w Gaines street, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Eve on Adams

101 S. Adams St., Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

509 Caribbean Cuisine 2

1703 apalachee parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Casa tapas & Cantina

2705 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
