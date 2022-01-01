Tallahassee American restaurants you'll love

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Corner Pocket Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Corner Pocket Bar & Grill

2475 Apalachee Pkwy # 201, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chargrilled Burger$10.99
Fresh burger patty, cooked to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.
Chicken Strip Basket$11.99
Fresh cut chicken breast fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fresh chicken breast fried or grilled, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and a side of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
Vale Food Co. image

 

Vale Food Co.

815 W Madison St #106, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Great South Bowl
Chipotle Mac n Cheese, Broccoli, and Braised Beef
Sweet Earth Bowl
Sweet potato noodles, broccoli, teriyaki chicken. Side of curry honey mustard. (Gluten Free Bowl)
BYO Regular Bowl$11.99
Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
Vale Food Co. image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • POKE

Vale Food Co.

1861 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee

Avg 4.5 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Earth Bowl
Sweet potato noodles, broccoli, teriyaki chicken. Side of curry honey mustard. (Gluten Free Bowl)
Califlorida Bowl
Veggie Quinoa, buffalo cauliflower, southwest chicken, side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten Free)
