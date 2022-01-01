Tallahassee bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Tallahassee
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee
|Popular items
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bacon Chicken
|$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
More about Corner Pocket Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Corner Pocket Bar & Grill
2475 Apalachee Pkwy # 201, Tallahassee
|Popular items
|Chargrilled Burger
|$10.99
Fresh burger patty, cooked to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$11.99
Fresh cut chicken breast fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and fries
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast fried or grilled, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and a side of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Burrito Boarder
BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Burrito Boarder
2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee
|Popular items
|BYO - Adobo Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
Seasoned grilled Chicken Burrito, built your way.
|BYO - Chicken Tinga Bowl
|$9.99
Smokey and a little spicy shredded chicken and the bowl fixings of your choice
|BYO - Adobo Chicken Bowl
|$9.99
Seasoned grilled chicken & the bowl fixings of your choice.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|Popular items
|Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)