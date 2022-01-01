Tallahassee Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Tallahassee
More about Rankin Tacos Terrace
Rankin Tacos Terrace
2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee
|Popular items
|PLAIN JUAN
|$3.75
Choice of tortilla with Beef or Chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade salsa, cheddar cheese and sour cream
|SMALL BOWL
|$9.25
|2 TACOS 1 SIDE & DRINK
|$10.50
More about Burrito Boarder
BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Burrito Boarder
2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee
|Popular items
|BYO - Adobo Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
Seasoned grilled Chicken Burrito, built your way.
|BYO - Chicken Tinga Bowl
|$9.99
Smokey and a little spicy shredded chicken and the bowl fixings of your choice
|BYO - Adobo Chicken Bowl
|$9.99
Seasoned grilled chicken & the bowl fixings of your choice.
More about Rankin Tacos - Food Truck
Rankin Tacos - Food Truck
2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee
|Popular items
|TAC WONDO
|$3.50
Crunchy corn tortilla with choice of Beef or Southern Fried Chicken, topped with our Asian Fusion cabbage slaw along with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chow mein noodles
|B WIDGET
|$4.00
Crunchy flour tortilla with Southern Fried Chicken topped with our tangy "Buff-BQ” Cabbage slaw garnished with spicy pickles, bacon, bleu cheese and Buffalo sauce
|GREEKAN
|$4.50
Crunchy flour tortilla with Lamb topped with our Tzatziki cabbage slaw and feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions