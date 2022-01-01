Tallahassee Mexican restaurants you'll love

Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Tallahassee

Rankin Tacos Terrace image

 

Rankin Tacos Terrace

2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PLAIN JUAN$3.75
Choice of tortilla with Beef or Chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade salsa, cheddar cheese and sour cream
SMALL BOWL$9.25
2 TACOS 1 SIDE & DRINK$10.50
Burrito Boarder image

BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Burrito Boarder

2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee

Avg 4.7 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO - Adobo Chicken Burrito$9.99
Seasoned grilled Chicken Burrito, built your way.
BYO - Chicken Tinga Bowl$9.99
Smokey and a little spicy shredded chicken and the bowl fixings of your choice
BYO - Adobo Chicken Bowl$9.99
Seasoned grilled chicken & the bowl fixings of your choice.
Rankin Tacos - Food Truck image

 

Rankin Tacos - Food Truck

2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TAC WONDO$3.50
Crunchy corn tortilla with choice of Beef or Southern Fried Chicken, topped with our Asian Fusion cabbage slaw along with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chow mein noodles
B WIDGET$4.00
Crunchy flour tortilla with Southern Fried Chicken topped with our tangy "Buff-BQ” Cabbage slaw garnished with spicy pickles, bacon, bleu cheese and Buffalo sauce
GREEKAN$4.50
Crunchy flour tortilla with Lamb topped with our Tzatziki cabbage slaw and feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions
