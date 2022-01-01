Tallahassee pizza restaurants you'll love

Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Tallahassee

Brooklyn Pizza image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Brooklyn Pizza

2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee

Avg 4.5 (1200 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Cheese$9.95
Large Cheese$11.95
Cheese Knots$4.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC image

 

Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC

3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tour Of Italy Cheesy Bread$8.00
Fresh made Italian bread made in-house with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, feta, and garlic butter with a side of homemade marinara sauce
Baked Stuff Mushroom$9.00
Stuffed with artichoke and spinach and ricotta
Meat Lasagna$13.00
More about Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side House Salad$3.29
Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
Rebecca's Salad$12.49
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken on mixed greens with chopped egg, crumbled thick-cut bacon, red onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, cucumber, and homemade croutons
Blackened Chicken$11.99
Blackened chicken breast over penne pasta in a light tomato cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and a touch of fresh basil
More about Red Elephant
Munchies Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Munchies Pizza

695 W. Virginia St., Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch Dip$0.50
12" Build Your Own Pizza/Cheese$9.25
Chicago Build Your Own$19.75
More about Munchies Pizza

