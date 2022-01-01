Tallahassee pizza restaurants you'll love
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Brooklyn Pizza
2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee
|Popular items
|Medium Cheese
|$9.95
|Large Cheese
|$11.95
|Cheese Knots
|$4.95
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC
3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee
|Popular items
|Tour Of Italy Cheesy Bread
|$8.00
Fresh made Italian bread made in-house with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, feta, and garlic butter with a side of homemade marinara sauce
|Baked Stuff Mushroom
|$9.00
Stuffed with artichoke and spinach and ricotta
|Meat Lasagna
|$13.00
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|Popular items
|Side House Salad
|$3.29
Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
|Rebecca's Salad
|$12.49
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken on mixed greens with chopped egg, crumbled thick-cut bacon, red onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, cucumber, and homemade croutons
|Blackened Chicken
|$11.99
Blackened chicken breast over penne pasta in a light tomato cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and a touch of fresh basil