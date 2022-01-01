Bacon cheeseburgers in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Black n Blue Burger with Bacon
|$13.99
Our Classic grilled with blackened Cajun seasoning topped with crispy bacon and our legendary blue cheese dressing. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. >> Add extra bacon $1 Add mushrooms $1 Add Jalepenos $1 Substitute a Bradley Burger $2.49
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$12.49
Classic Burger, BBQ sauce with strips of crispy bacon and Swiss or American cheese
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Black n Blue Burger with Bacon
|$13.99
Our Classic grilled with blackened Cajun seasoning topped with crispy bacon and our legendary blue cheese dressing. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. >> Add extra bacon $1 Add mushrooms $1 Add Jalepenos $1 Substitute a Bradley Burger $2.49
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Black n Blue Burger with Bacon
|$13.99
Our Classic grilled with blackened Cajun seasoning topped with crispy bacon and our legendary blue cheese dressing. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. >> Add extra bacon $1 Add mushrooms $1 Add Jalepenos $1 Substitute a Bradley Burger $2.49