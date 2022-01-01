Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wing Basket image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Boneless Wing Basket image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Corner Pocket Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Corner Pocket Bar & Grill

2475 Apalachee Pkwy # 201, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 LB Boneless Wings$13.99
1/2 LB Boneless Wings$7.99
More about Corner Pocket Bar & Grill
Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
50 Boneless Wings @ 99¢$49.50
10 Boneless Wings$11.99
Hand cut and battered bonless wings served in your favorite sauce!
15 Boneless Wings @ 99¢$14.85
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Consumer pic

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Brooklyn Pizza

2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee

Avg 4.5 (1200 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10 Boneless Wings$9.50
More about Brooklyn Pizza
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 Boneless Wings$16.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
16 Boneless Wings$20.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
8 Boneless Wings$11.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
More about Red Elephant
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
10 Boneless Wings @ 99¢$9.90
Hand-Battered Boneless Wing Appetizer$7.99
Boneless wings (6) tossed in your choice of wing sauce served with Ranch or Blue cheese.
15 Boneless Wings @ 99¢$14.85
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
50 Boneless Wings @ 99¢$49.50
20 Boneless Wings @ 99¢$19.80
15 Boneless Wings$16.99
Hand cut and battered bonless wings served in your favorite sauce!
More about Hobbit American Grill West

