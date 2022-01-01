Boneless wings in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve boneless wings
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Beef 'O' Brady's
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Corner Pocket Bar & Grill
2475 Apalachee Pkwy # 201, Tallahassee
|1 LB Boneless Wings
|$13.99
|1/2 LB Boneless Wings
|$7.99
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|50 Boneless Wings @ 99¢
|$49.50
|10 Boneless Wings
|$11.99
Hand cut and battered bonless wings served in your favorite sauce!
|15 Boneless Wings @ 99¢
|$14.85
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Brooklyn Pizza
2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee
|10 Boneless Wings
|$9.50
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|12 Boneless Wings
|$16.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
|16 Boneless Wings
|$20.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
|8 Boneless Wings
|$11.99
Fried crisp, covered in your choice of homemade sauce, and served with bleu cheese and celery. Flavors: Medium, Hot, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Carolina Gold, Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|10 Boneless Wings @ 99¢
|$9.90
|Hand-Battered Boneless Wing Appetizer
|$7.99
Boneless wings (6) tossed in your choice of wing sauce served with Ranch or Blue cheese.
|15 Boneless Wings @ 99¢
|$14.85