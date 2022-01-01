Burger wraps in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve burger wraps
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Lunch Burger Wrap
|$10.99
Tender ground CAB grilled and topped with your favorite cheese, then wrapped up with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots, or coleslaw.
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Lunch Burger Wrap
|$10.99
Tender ground CAB grilled and topped with your favorite cheese, then wrapped up with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots, or coleslaw.
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Lunch Burger Wrap
|$10.99
Tender ground CAB grilled and topped with your favorite cheese, then wrapped up with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots, or coleslaw.