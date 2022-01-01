Burritos in Tallahassee
Burrito Boarder
2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee
|Carne asada Fajita Burrito
|$15.00
Burrito filled with a half pound of grilled skirt steak, rice, beans, seared onions & peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
|Adobo Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$12.00
Burrito filled with a half pound of grilled Adobo Chicken, rice, beans, seared onions & peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
|BYO - Al Pastor Burrito
|$9.99
Burrito Filled with Grilled & roasted Pork marinated in pineapple juice & spices, made your way