Burritos in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve burritos

Rankin Tacos Terrace image

 

Rankin Tacos Terrace

2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURRITO$7.75
BYO - Adobo Chicken Burrito image

BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Burrito Boarder

2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee

Avg 4.7 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Carne asada Fajita Burrito$15.00
Burrito filled with a half pound of grilled skirt steak, rice, beans, seared onions & peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
Adobo Chicken Fajita Burrito$12.00
Burrito filled with a half pound of grilled Adobo Chicken, rice, beans, seared onions & peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
BYO - Al Pastor Burrito$9.99
Burrito Filled with Grilled & roasted Pork marinated in pineapple juice & spices, made your way
Burrito Combo image

 

Takko Korean Taqueria

218 S. Magnolia Dr., Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Burrito Combo$11.95
Big Burrito & Fries or Choice of Side
