Caesar salad in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
More about Brooklyn Pizza
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Brooklyn Pizza
2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee
|Caesar Salad
|$6.95
More about Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC
3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee
|Caesar Salad
|$6.25
More about Red Elephant
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|Big Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.29
Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with tender grilled chicken, homemade croutons, and topped with Parmesan cheese