Caesar salad in Tallahassee

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Brooklyn Pizza

2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee

Avg 4.5 (1200 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$6.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC image

 

Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC

3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$6.25
More about Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Caesar Salad$8.99
Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese
Side Caesar Salad$3.29
Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Fresh romaine tossed in our house Caesar dressing with tender grilled chicken, homemade croutons, and topped with Parmesan cheese
More about Red Elephant

