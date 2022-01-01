Cake in Tallahassee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corner Pocket Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Corner Pocket Bar & Grill

2475 Apalachee Pkwy # 201, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$6.99
More about Corner Pocket Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Wharf Cake BLT$12.99
Wharf Cake Basket$13.99
Wharf Cakes Entree$16.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Yasou Cafe image

 

Yasou Cafe

3551 s Blairstone rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Layer Cake$4.99
More about Yasou Cafe
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
1001 Chocolate Chip Cake$7.49
A chocoholic's dream! Three layers of chocolate cake filled with creamy chocolate mousse and chocolate chips. Finished with chocolate fudge and even more Hershey's chocolate chips
More about Red Elephant
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Wharf Cakes Entree$16.99
Carrot Cake$3.99
Wharf Cake Basket$13.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

