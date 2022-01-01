Cheeseburgers in Tallahassee

Fresh ground CAB beef served in a pressed & grilled wrap. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, deli mustard, and/or ketchup. Choice of cheese from American, Swiss, Provolone, Pepperjack, Cheddar or Scratch made Blue Cheese Dressing. Served with your choice of fries, curly fries, tater tots or cole slaw. >> Add bacon, mushrooms or jalapenos $1 each

