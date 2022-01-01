Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve cheesy bread

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Brooklyn Pizza

2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee

Avg 4.5 (1200 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC image

 

Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC

3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tour Of Italy Cheesy Bread$8.00
Fresh made Italian bread made in-house with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, feta, and garlic butter with a side of homemade marinara sauce
More about Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.49
Toasted ciabatta with garlic butter and melted mozzarella, served with marinara and pesto ranch for dipping
More about Red Elephant

