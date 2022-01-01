Chef salad in Tallahassee
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Small Chef Salad
|$9.99
Keep lunch light with a smaller version of our Chef Salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, a hard boiled egg, our signature Hobbit Toast, Turkey, Ham and Swiss cheese. Includes a 32oz soft drink. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
|Chef Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with ham, turkey, and swiss cheese, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC
3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee
|Chef Salad
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Chef Salad
|$13.99
|Small Chef Salad
|$9.99
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Chef Salad
|$13.99
|Small Chef Salad
|$9.99
