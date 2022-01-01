Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve chef salad

Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Chef Salad$9.99
Keep lunch light with a smaller version of our Chef Salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, a hard boiled egg, our signature Hobbit Toast, Turkey, Ham and Swiss cheese. Includes a 32oz soft drink. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
Chef Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with ham, turkey, and swiss cheese, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC image

 

Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC

3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee

Takeout
Chef Salad
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with ham, turkey, and swiss cheese, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
Small Chef Salad$9.99
Keep lunch light with a smaller version of our Chef Salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, a hard boiled egg, our signature Hobbit Toast, Turkey, Ham and Swiss cheese. Includes a 32oz soft drink. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce mixture with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & hard boiled egg topped with ham, turkey, and swiss cheese, and garnish of Hobbit Toast. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
Small Chef Salad$9.99
Keep lunch light with a smaller version of our Chef Salad served on a bed of Romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, a hard boiled egg, our signature Hobbit Toast, Turkey, Ham and Swiss cheese. Includes a 32oz soft drink. >> Add chopped bacon for $1
