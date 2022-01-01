Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cheese Steak$12.99
Chicken grilled with Provolone and choice on onions, sweet and/or hot peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with your choice on fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw. Try it as a wrap! >> Add mushrooms $1 Add fried jalepenos $1
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cheese Steak$12.99
Chicken grilled with Provolone and choice on onions, sweet and/or hot peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with your choice on fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw. Try it as a wrap! >> Add mushrooms $1 Add fried jalepenos $1
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cheese Steak$12.99
Chicken grilled with Provolone and choice on onions, sweet and/or hot peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with your choice on fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw. Try it as a wrap! >> Add mushrooms $1 Add fried jalepenos $1
More about Hobbit American Grill West

