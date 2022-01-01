Chicken sandwiches in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|The Fat Boy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried Chicken breast topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato then smothered in our signature Fat Boy Sauce. Served with your choice of fries, curly fries, tots, or coleslaw. >> Add bacon $1
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
This is a hand battered chicken breast fried golden brown and served on a brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard. Choose from a side of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. Includes a 32oz soft drink.
|Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Chicken breast grilled with Carribbean sauce topped with Pepperjack Cheese, pineapple and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Bacon Honey Pecan Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
A tender chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and mustard. Served with a kids drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or veggie sticks.
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
