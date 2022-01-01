Chicken tenders in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Rankin Tacos Terrace
2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee
|CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
|$11.50
Basket includes 6 chicken tenders, choice of flavor, a dipping sauce and 2 sides
|KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS
|$5.50
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Lunch Chicken Finger Basket
|$9.99
A half portion of our hand battered and fried golden brown chicken tenders served with our house made Honey Hustard, Ranch or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
|Hand Battered Chicken Tenders
|$13.99
Hand battered tenders fried golden brown served with our house made honey mustard, BBQ or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Choose from fries, culy fries, tots or cole slaw.
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.99
Brooklyn Pizza
2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee
|Chicken Fingers with Fries
|$9.95
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|Chicken Fried Fingers
|$6.99
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$11.99
Crispy, tender chicken strips and zesty fries. Choice of honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ dipping sauce
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Lunch Chicken Finger Basket
|$9.99
A half portion of our hand battered and fried golden brown chicken tenders served with our house made Honey Hustard, Ranch or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
|Hand Battered Chicken Tenders
|$13.99
Hand battered tenders fried golden brown served with our house made honey mustard, BBQ or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Choose from fries, culy fries, tots or cole slaw.
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Hand Battered Chicken Tenders
|$13.99
Hand battered tenders fried golden brown served with our house made honey mustard, BBQ or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Choose from fries, culy fries, tots or cole slaw.
|Lunch Chicken Finger Basket
|$9.99
A half portion of our hand battered and fried golden brown chicken tenders served with our house made Honey Hustard, Ranch or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.