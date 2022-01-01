Chicken tenders in Tallahassee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rankin Tacos Terrace image

 

Rankin Tacos Terrace

2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$11.50
Basket includes 6 chicken tenders, choice of flavor, a dipping sauce and 2 sides
KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS$5.50
More about Rankin Tacos Terrace
Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Chicken Finger Basket$9.99
A half portion of our hand battered and fried golden brown chicken tenders served with our house made Honey Hustard, Ranch or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$13.99
Hand battered tenders fried golden brown served with our house made honey mustard, BBQ or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Choose from fries, culy fries, tots or cole slaw.
More about Hobbit American Grill East
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap
More about The Brass Tap
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$11.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Item pic

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Brooklyn Pizza

2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee

Avg 4.5 (1200 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fingers with Fries$9.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Fingers$6.99
Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.99
Crispy, tender chicken strips and zesty fries. Choice of honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ dipping sauce
More about Red Elephant
Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Chicken Finger Basket$9.99
A half portion of our hand battered and fried golden brown chicken tenders served with our house made Honey Hustard, Ranch or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$13.99
Hand battered tenders fried golden brown served with our house made honey mustard, BBQ or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Choose from fries, culy fries, tots or cole slaw.
More about Hobbit American Grill
Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders$13.99
Hand battered tenders fried golden brown served with our house made honey mustard, BBQ or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Choose from fries, culy fries, tots or cole slaw.
Lunch Chicken Finger Basket$9.99
A half portion of our hand battered and fried golden brown chicken tenders served with our house made Honey Hustard, Ranch or Signature Hobbit Sauce. Served with a 32oz soft drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw.
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$11.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

