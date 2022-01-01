Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Tallahassee
/
Tallahassee
/
Edamame
Tallahassee restaurants that serve edamame
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee
Avg 3.7
(31 reviews)
Edamame
$4.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
222 S. Magnolia, Tallahassee
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.20
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Tallahassee
Jerk Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Fried Steaks
Garden Salad
Quesadillas
Corn Dogs
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Tallahassee to explore
Panama City Beach
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Panama City
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Valdosta
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
No reviews yet
Moultrie
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Dothan
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Thomasville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Thomasville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Moultrie
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Valdosta
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Panama City
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Dothan
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(546 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1589 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston