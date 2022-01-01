Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg rolls in
Tallahassee
/
Tallahassee
/
Egg Rolls
Tallahassee restaurants that serve egg rolls
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee
Avg 3.7
(31 reviews)
Egg rolls
$7.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
222 S. Magnolia, Tallahassee
No reviews yet
Egg Rolls
$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
