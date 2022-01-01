Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee

Avg 3.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg rolls$7.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Egg Rolls image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

222 S. Magnolia, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

