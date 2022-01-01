Fajitas in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve fajitas
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Burrito Boarder
2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee
|Carne asada Fajita Burrito
|$15.00
Burrito filled with a half pound of grilled skirt steak, rice, beans, seared onions & peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
|Adobo Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$12.00
Burrito filled with a half pound of grilled Adobo Chicken, rice, beans, seared onions & peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream & guacamole