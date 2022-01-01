Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Tallahassee

Go
Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Tallahassee restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Burrito Boarder image

BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Burrito Boarder

2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee

Avg 4.7 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Carne asada Fajita Burrito$15.00
Burrito filled with a half pound of grilled skirt steak, rice, beans, seared onions & peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
Adobo Chicken Fajita Burrito$12.00
Burrito filled with a half pound of grilled Adobo Chicken, rice, beans, seared onions & peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream & guacamole
More about Burrito Boarder

Browse other tasty dishes in Tallahassee

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Sandwiches

Green Beans

Jerk Chicken

Boneless Wings

Waffles

Coleslaw

Map

More near Tallahassee to explore

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Port Saint Joe

No reviews yet

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Chattahoochee

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston